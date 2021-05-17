Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURVY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,363. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

