Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $31.92 on Monday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

