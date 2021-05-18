$0.07 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

