-$0.08 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

BMRA stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biomerica by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

