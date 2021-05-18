$0.13 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.23. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,647 shares of company stock worth $7,743,260 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.