$0.22 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,516,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

