$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 88,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.