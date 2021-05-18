$0.30 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.77. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

