-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $83,538,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

