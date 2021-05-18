$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,024. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 in the last 90 days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter worth $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

