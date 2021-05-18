$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.61. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 198%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.40. NIKE has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

