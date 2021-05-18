$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 323.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

FND traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 944,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.