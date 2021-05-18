-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 28,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.