-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 28,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

