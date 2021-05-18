$0.81 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

