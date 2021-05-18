$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CONE traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

