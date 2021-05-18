$1.22 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

