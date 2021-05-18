$1.28 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

VZ opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

