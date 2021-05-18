$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $146.22. 12,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

