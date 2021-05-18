$1.83 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.60. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

