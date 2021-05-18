10,000 Shares in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 14,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10. Insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.