$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $101.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $415.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $481.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,998. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

