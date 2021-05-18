1,025 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

