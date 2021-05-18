106,920 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,491,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.18. 100,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The stock has a market cap of $890.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

