10,800 Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

