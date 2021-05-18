$11.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $11.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.15 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. 180,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618,395. The firm has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

