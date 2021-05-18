11,137 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,162,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,244,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

