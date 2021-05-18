11,262 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About EJF Acquisition

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

