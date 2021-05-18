15,774 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,395. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

