$191.51 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

May 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $191.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.72 million and the highest is $193.89 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $781.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.42 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 757,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

