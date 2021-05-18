1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 18,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,313,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

