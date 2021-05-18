$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

VMI traded down $6.99 on Tuesday, hitting $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

