2,000 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,658,000.

MCHI stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

