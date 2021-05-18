2,087 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

