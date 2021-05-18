$21.57 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $21.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CHMG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

