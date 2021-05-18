214,375 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 462,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.