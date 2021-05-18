23,680 Shares in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

