$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 1,709,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

