$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $30.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $121.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.07 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last ninety days. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

