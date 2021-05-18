35,000 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

