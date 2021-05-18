353 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

