36,900 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,541 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

