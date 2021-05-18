3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 234,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,668,396. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.