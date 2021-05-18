$4.54 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $4.92. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 539.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $116.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

