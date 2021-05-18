4,096 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,966,955.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,333 shares of company stock worth $37,310,704 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.