4,179 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 76,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 54,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 119,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

