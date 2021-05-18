$46.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $46.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.94 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $188.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.66 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CSR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $927.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

