48,050 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

