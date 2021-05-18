4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

FOUR stock traded up GBX 245 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,545 ($33.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,155. The stock has a market cap of £714.79 million and a PE ratio of 326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,383 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,450.66.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

