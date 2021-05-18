6,392 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 539,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 922,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 52,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,430. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

