721 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $316.74 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $160.96 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

